This year was not a slow one for news in the Lakes Region. 

In 2022, national stories fluttered around the war in Ukraine, the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, inflation, Twitter, and Taylor Swift.

'Nuclear option': Gunstock management team resigns
Two teen girls reported missing after leaving Winni Regional High on Thursday
Biker in Weirs Blvd crash dies
Ham radio repeater connects lost hiker with help
Gilford Police Chief on administrative leave pending investigation
First time lucky: Belmont woman wins ice fishing derby
Belknap Mall sold; new owner plans multimillion-dollar upgrade
Who are the free staters?
From Winnisquam to 'Law & Order' – Jamie Guyer lands TV role
A new ax-ent to the Belknap Mall
Executive Council approves State School sale in 3-2 vote
Parents show support for Levesque at school board meeting
Myers to leave city manager role in September
‘Rage’ or ‘insanity'? Jury hears opening arguments in Sapry trail
New delegation takes on budget, Gunstock, legal bills

