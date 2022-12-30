This year was not a slow one for news in the Lakes Region.
In 2022, national stories fluttered around the war in Ukraine, the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, inflation, Twitter, and Taylor Swift.
Locally, the State School property finally sold, allegations of widespread sexual harassment and abuse at West Alton Marina came to light, long brewing tensions at Gunstock Mountain Resort boiled over and rocked county politics and motorcyclists lost their lives in deadly crashes during the Weirs’ historic Motorcycle Week.
With the new year mere hours away, The Daily Sun looked back on the stories our readers engaged with most.
1. Gunstock management resigns — July 20
After months of tension between senior management at Gunstock Mountain Resort and the new guard on the Gunstock Area Commission, management walked out. The mountain was forced to close, and management swore they would not return unless then-GAC Chair Peter Ness and Commissioner David Strang were either removed or resigned.
The closing, which lasted just over a week, came at a critical time for preparations for the winter season, endangering the mountain's ability to open. With management out, the mountain’s insurance company threatened to pull coverage and the Soulfest music festival, then unable to use the lifts, threatened a lawsuit. Impassioned local residents and officials rallied around management.
Ness resigned. Then, on Aug. 1, the Belknap County Delegation coalesced against its then-leadership to see the ouster of Strang and in so doing brought management back in. The meeting and its events were litigated for months. While mountain staff were able to begin righting their ship, sides taken by local politicians in the saga had lasting fallout, contributing to changes in delegation leadership, primary nominations, midterm outcomes, and local GOP leadership.
After more than a year of shakeups, two seats on the commission remain vacant and are likely to be filled by delegation appointments early in the new year.
2. Two teen girls reported missing after leaving Winnisquam Regional High School — Oct. 10
Sixteen-year-old students Haelie Paquette and Bailee Habbershaw were reported missing after walking out of school midday on a Tuesday in early October. The two girls' mothers reported their status to Tilton police and asked the community for help.
Paquette and Habbershaw were found and returned home safely five days later. Neither of the girls had their cellphones with them, as they both had them confiscated for previously leaving school with an adult male, who their mothers believe was involved with their absence.
3. Biker in Weirs Boulevard crash dies — June 17
With the first full-fledged return of Motorcycle Week since the onset of the pandemic came a return of crowds of bikers — and a return of crash fatalities. A notable accident took place on Weirs Boulevard when an SUV driver under the influence crossed the centerline, hitting a motorcycle with two riders. The driver died on the scene and the passenger was airlifted to Concord Hospital with critical injuries.
The 99th motorcycle week saw 39 accidents and two fatalities, which Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield described at the time as on par with a standard year.
The driver in the boulevard crash, Laconia resident Paul Noyes, was indicted for negligent homicide in addition to charges for aggravated DUI involving a collision which caused injury and a felony-level charge of driving after his license was revoked or suspended.
4. Ham radio repeater connects lost hiker with help — Dec. 13
A short walk in the woods with his dog, Molly, grew increasingly awry for 79-year-old Belmont resident Edward Lawson. Lawson decided to extend their jaunt off-trail, and, though he knew the area well, a change in scenery from recent logging shook his bearings. Night fell and Lawson, who had not packed his usual equipment, realized his phone was dead.
Lawson, a radio hobbyist, did however have a small ham radio which he knew would be able to connect with a repeater set up on top of Gunstock Mountain. He was able to reach radio operators, who notified Lawson’s wife of his situation. She called 911 and emergency services communicated with Lawson via ham radio as they conducted their search. Lawson was able to find his way out on his own and returned home without any injuries.
While the story ended well, it occurred against a backdrop of several hiker deaths in New Hampshire, most notably of 19-year-old Emily Sotelo on Mount Lafayette around Thanksgiving. Lawson’s story highlighted how even a short winter walk in the woods, let alone an ambitious trek in the White Mountains, can become dangerous without the right tools.
5. Gilford police chief on administrative leave pending investigation — Jan. 18
Former Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee was placed on paid administrative leave early this year due to an investigation by the state attorney general’s office. Bean Burpee, Gilford’s first openly gay police chief, resigned in April without a stated reason.
In May, one of six suits filed against West Alton Marina manager John Murray and owner Brian Fortier for sex crimes involving minors alleged that Murray told the plaintiff, a former employee, that it would be useless for him to go to police because he was having sex with the Gilford police chief.
At the conclusion of its investigation in June, the AG’s office said it would not charge Bean Burpee because of a “lack of evidence.”
What Bean Burpee was being investigated for and why he resigned remain unknown.
In December, Murray pleaded guilty in federal court to 12 counts of production of child sexual abuse materials and four counts of sex trafficking of a minor.
6. First time lucky: Belmont woman wins ice fishing derby — Feb. 14
Kayla Robinson took home the $15,000 grand prize at the 2022 Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby for her 11.4-pound lake trout catch. Robinson said she had never been ice fishing before dropping a shiner into the icy Winnipesaukee waters at the derby. Robinson was assisted by her friend and partner, both experienced ice fishers. The prize money was a windfall for Robinson, who said she hoped to use the money to move into a better apartment.
7. Belknap Mall sold; new owner plans multimillion-dollar upgrade — Feb. 11
The 15 ⅔-acre property housing the Belknap Mall and three satellite buildings sold early this year to Verno Belknap, a company owned by a Massachusetts couple. The couple said through a representative that they planned to spend as much as $4 million refurbishing the commercial complex, which totals 232,600 square feet between its four buildings.
The mall had a near 40% vacancy rate when purchased, consistent with its struggles in recent years to keep tenants. The main building was constructed in 1974 and enlarged in 1991. The property was last sold in 2020 for $4.25 million.
The mall was renamed Belknap Marketplace and features a new sign and a repaved parking area. It was the site of this year’s Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
8. Who are the Free Staters? — March 23
After the failure of a proposed amendment to the state Constitution that would have seen New Hampshire secede from the United States, the Free State Project was thrust into the spotlight in Belknap County. The bill was sponsored by then-Belmont Rep. Mike Sylvia, and four of its 13 votes of support came from Belknap County representatives.
The Free State Project is a group of Libertarians who banded together to move to New Hampshire, take up space in state government and recreate the state in a Libertarian image. The project aimed for 20,000 political pilgrims to migrate to the Granite State, though only about 6,000 have done so to date.
Its members are politically active, and often run for office under the banner of the Republican Party. Alleged Free Staters serving in state office were targeted by a new local nonpartisan political action committee, Citizens for Belknap, who pledged to oust perceived extremists from office.
The events of the year, particularly Gunstock's closing and its aftershocks, proved a stress-test for the bonds between the bonds of Libertarian and Free State affiliated politicians and the local Republican Party. Sylvia, notably, resigned his status as chair of the Belknap County Delegation and lost his reelection bid in the primary.
9. From Winnisquam to 'Law & Order' – Jamie Guyer lands TV role — Feb. 22
Guyer, daughter of a co-founder of the Streetcar Company theater group, made her television debut on an episode of the primetime drama "Law & Order." Guyer, who works in the fitness industry, had spent a lot of time on stage in her youth but redirected her focus to sports in high school. When the pandemic hamstrung the fitness industry, she took an acting class, fell back in love with acting, and before long got the big call from her agent.
10. A new ax-ent to the Belknap Mall — May 18
Childhood friends Nick Brough and Nick Gilman opened an axe-throwing venue at Belknap Marketplace in June. They aimed to make their venue family-friendly and accessible with its BYOB status and safety "ax-perts" to guide newcomers through technique.
The venue joins a handful of local businesses new in the last year owned by and/or attracting young adults in the region. Alongside Climaxe Throwing, Fine Treasures Boutique, NH Vintage Vinyl, the Village at Paugus Bay, Innisfree Laconia, Apex Eyecare, Kids Achieve NH, the Lakeport Music Co-op and Mill City Park and others opened their doors this year.
Other major stories this year
After more than a decade of efforts to do so, the State School Property finally sold, despite ongoing questions about the financial and experiential resources of the buyer.
The nonrenewal of a long-serving principal’s contract at Pleasant Street School divided the community, the district and the school board.
Long-serving City Manager Scott Myers left his post in September. He has stayed on as a part-time consultant to his successor, former Fire Chief Kirk Beattie.
The murder trial of Hassan Sapry was declared a mistrial, the reason still unknown.
Despite high turnover on the county delegation in both primary and general contests, statewide incumbents prevailed in midterm elections.
This popularity ranking is based on online page clicks. We are lucky and proud to have committed print readers in addition to those who read and share our content online. If a story that stuck with you didn’t make the list, tell us about it! We’ll see you next year.
