Primary voters, candidates and sign holders at polling locations in Laconia and Gilford Tuesday were united by strong motivators: the state of the country and the economy, saving Gunstock Mountain Resort and ensuring governance of the state and county that reflects their positions and values.
Identifying as Republicans and Democrats, many sign holders predicted that the primary vote will be a referendum on extremism, the current county delegation’s handling of Gunstock, and the need to remove county control from Free Staters.
They said it was critical to publicly endorse candidates who shared their views and priorities at a time when the country and county are polarized, and much is at stake in New Hampshire and Belknap County.
“We need to have people in office who will look out for our children and clean up our streets," said Cheryl Knight, holding campaign signs for Rep. Gregg Hough, a Republican candidate running for re-election to state representative in Gilmanton, Gilford and Laconia Ward 2; Mike MacFadzen for sheriff; and Steve Hodges for Belknap County commissioner. “The most important thing is our kids getting a good education and getting drugs off the streets.”
Outside the polls at St. Andre Bessette Parish Hall, Democrat Statehouse candidate Dana Hackett held signs for herself and Bob McLean.
“We’re seeing such an extreme polarization in our community and our country, which I believe led to the issues that arose at Gunstock," Hackett said. "The Statehouse isn’t something I dreamed of, but I felt compelled to step out of my comfort zone. For me, with the overturn of Roe v. Wade, it’s extremely important to codify reproductive health care into New Hampshire law. I have a 6-year-old daughter who has less rights than her grandmother did when she was growing up.”
A nearby sign holder who endorsed Richard Beaudoin for state representative said Beaudoin’s appeal is that he represents family, pro-life and godly values at a time when those need defending.
Outside the Leavitt Park polls in Ward 6, a flank of mostly Republican candidates and their supporters held signs, hoping to win nods from primary voters. Ken McKay, boyfriend of Erica Golter, a GOP candidate for state representative, held signs for Golter and Rep. Dawn Johnson.
“What I’ve seen over the past 20 years is policies from the south of New Hampshire and Massachusetts migrating north” bringing gun control, abortion and “liberal policies that repeatedly get struck down in court, including in the Supreme Court. Thank goodness New Hampshire is a constitutional carry state. I have the preamble of the Constitution tattooed on my arm for a reason. Individual liberties are for everyone. Some people in some political parties think your absolute constitutional rights are not absolute. This is one of the stronghold counties, and it needs to stay that way,” McKay said.
Jane Tardiff held a sign for John Plumer, who is vying with Rep. Tim Lang and David Devoy for the GOP State Senate nomination in District 2.
“I think there’s been a lot of distraction from the local [Gunstock] drama. That’s not my personal focus," Tardiff said. "I feel [Plumer] would best represent me because he’s a thinker, he’s honest and is not going to be a go-along necessarily. He cares about small business and veterans and is used to dealing with a variety of people. Whoever wins, hopefully they’ll do what’s good for the people and what’s right for the people.”
As a state senator, “The phone rings constantly and you have to be there for your constituents,” she said.
Steve Fay held a “Reasonable, Not Radical” sign. “I think getting people out to vote of all stripes is important. Our group does feel some of the [Belknap County delegation members] are extreme and doing damage to our county. The events at Gunstock alerted people more to politics than they had been before.”
“This is such an important [primary] election,” said Scott Ringer, chair of the Laconia Democratic Committee, holding two poles stacked with signs for Democrat candidates. “We've got a huge divide. Everybody’s extremely nasty and fighting constantly about issues. We need to get people in who are willing to discuss and debate.”
A sign holder who identified as a lifetime resident and Republican voter held signs for GOP candidates Rep. Mike Bordes, Lang, Sheriff Bill Wright and Gov. Chris Sununu.
“With these signs I’m shedding light on people who are part of my party, not these fake Republicans out there. What they’re doing is crazy,” cutting funds from “the nursing home, the county jail, the sheriff’s department and [jeopardizing] Gunstock," the person said. "The fact that they’re going against the most favored governor in the state [history] is mind-blowing. The 'syndicate of slander’ is how I refer to them. I took a day off to do what I could.”
“Belknap County as a whole needs to make a decision, whether they want Free Staters to control the area or the common-sense Republicans,” said Bordes, holding signs for himself and Lang. “It looks like turnout is a little low. I’m hoping enough people get out and make the right decision. I’m hoping it will be a referendum on extremism.”
“This race will show what voters think of the extremes of the parties,” said Lang, holding his sign outside the polls at Gilford Community Church. The primary for GOP candidate for State Senate in District 2 is “about experience. The senate is going to have eight new senators out of 24. It’s important that we don’t lose our knowledge about our tax system, and making those policies coherent.”
“We need to do what’s in the best interest of the sheriff’s department,” said Patty Ricks, who lives in Ward 4 and held a sign for Wright, who she believes has run the department wisely. “There’s no waste and people are held accountable.”
Greg Davis of Gilmanton held a sign endorsing McFadzen for sheriff. “When you have 100% of the department’s full-time personnel committed to backing an outsider, that says there are problems within the department.”
A Lakes Region Realtor who lives in Gilford declined to give her name for fear of professional backlash.
“There need to be some changes,” she said. “The parties have gotten really crazy with their conspiracy theories and removing books from schools. I’m concerned that we’re moving backward.”
“I voted more for who I didn’t want to get in,” said Tina Toutain of Gilford. “Which is pretty much anyone in the Gunstock debacle.”
Harry Bean V held a sign backing his grandfather, Rep. Harry Bean III, for state representative.
“I feel like he’s more for the citizens of Gilford,” Bean V said. “He’s my grandfather, but he feels his duty is what the people want.”
Doug Lambert, chair of the Gunstock Area Commission, held signs in Gilford for state representatives who supported management and operations at Gunstock.
“I’m in favor of good, smart government. We need to send them back to Concord,” he said.
Lambert said he believed both DeVoy and Lang would make good senators, but “Lang stepped up for Gunstock. If he ends up as our senator, he knows parliamentary procedure. As a citizen of this district, I’ll be able to have a good conversation. We may not agree on everything, but I believe he’ll be approachable.”
