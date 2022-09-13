Ward 6

Ken McKay, Laconia state representative candidate Erica Golter's boyfriend, left, and Rep. Mike Bordes, running for re-election in District 5, center, stand with other campaign volunteers outside the polling place at Leavitt Park in Laconia's Ward 6. (Roberta Baker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

Primary voters, candidates and sign holders at polling locations in Laconia and Gilford Tuesday were united by strong motivators: the state of the country and the economy, saving Gunstock Mountain Resort and ensuring governance of the state and county that reflects their positions and values.

Identifying as Republicans and Democrats, many sign holders predicted that the primary vote will be a referendum on extremism, the current county delegation’s handling of Gunstock, and the need to remove county control from Free Staters.

