Apex Eye Care

Deidre Cullen and Sam Sarson, owner-operators of Apex Eye Care in Tilton, said they started their business after realizing that there weren't enough optometry practices in the region where they both live. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

TILTON — Deidre Cullen and Sam Sarson met while working together at an eye care practice in Concord. Both live in the Lakes Region, and both were having a difficult time finding someplace to work closer to home, so they decided to start that place together. The result is Apex Eye Care, located in the Tanger Outlets, which opened a few months ago.

Sarson said the idea was something the two started joking about, “and then it got serious.” By July it was really serious, as the two partners set to work giving the space a complete renovation, putting in flooring, painting the walls and assembling the furniture, all themselves, in preparation for a September opening.

