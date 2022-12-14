John E. Murray III, 56, former manager of West Alton Marina, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to 12 counts of production of child sexual abuse materials and four counts of sex trafficking of a minor, according to U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young.

Murray, of Alton Bay, was responsible for hiring and supervising seasonal employees at West Alton Marina, many of whom were minors. According to court documents and statements made in court, Murray solicited minor employees of the marina for sexually explicit images and videos of themselves, often in exchange for cash.  Murray told the victims to send him the videos via Snapchat, and videos of the victims were found on Murray’s cellphone and in his Snapchat account.  Murray also subjected minor employees to unwanted sexual contact and sexual acts. Murray made cash payments to two minor victims in exchange for allowing Murray to perform sexual acts on the victims. The conduct took place over the course of several years and dates back to at least 2015, according to a Department of Justice news release.

