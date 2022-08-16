LACONIA — Former Gunstock Area Commissioner Dr. David Strang filed a legal complaint against Commissioner Doug Lambert in the early hours of Aug. 15 for staging an alleged “coup d’etat.” Strang also requested the court recognize his status and powers as a current commissioner.

In an ex parte filing, Strang requested the court stop the special meeting Lambert called for later that day, declare Strang as a sitting member and chair pro tem of the GAC, restore his access to GAC email, audit and legal information, and “invalidate actions including votes, taken in violation of unilaterally removing” Strang as GAC commissioner and chair pro tem. 

