LACONIA — Fire Chief Kirk Beattie, who has served with the city’s fire department for 25 years, will be the next city manager.
Beattie is scheduled to be officially appointed the city's chief executive next Monday, Mayor Andrew Hosmer and the City Council wrote in a statement Wednesday.
“I’m humbled by it,” Beattie said of being chosen to succeed City Manager Scott Myers, who announced in January he was stepping down after 10 years on the job.
Beattie said he had been thinking of moving into a municipal management position, but until recently did not envision that opportunity would come in Laconia.
“We are excited to have selected Kirk Beattie to be our next City Manager after an extensive recruitment and interview process,” Hosmer said. He praised Beattie for his “knowledge, professionalism, and dedication to Laconia [which] are at the forefront of everything he currently does and he is well suited to work with the city’s elected and appointed officials.”
Beattie is scheduled to fully assume the city manager’s role on Monday, Oct. 3 at a salary of $140,000 per year.
Beattie was one of four finalists, three of whom were interviewed by the council as part of a four-month search. Beattie said the council first informed him of its decision about two weeks ago.
Beattie began his career in Laconia in 1997 when he was hired as the city’s first firefighter and paramedic. Since then, he has advanced through the department, serving as a lieutenant, captain, and assistant fire chief. He was named fire chief in October 2018.
Beattie said it was his studies for his master’s degree that peaked his interest in shifting careers. “I became really excited about the global aspect of city management,” he said.
Beattie has a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia Southern University, an online university based in Alabama.
In addition to his duties as fire chief, Beattie has also served as the city’s emergency management director. Acting in that role during the COVID-19 pandemic meant that he was working with all city departments on a regular basis, an experience which he believes will be valuable as he takes on the city manager’s job.
Hosmer said Kirk’s familiarity with the city and his experience working with councilors and other city officials made him stand out among the other finalists.
“Everyone on the council has had the opportunity to work with Kirk in one way or another,” Hosmer said. “They are familiar with him on a first-hand basis."
Hosmer said that Beattie’s responses to essay questions, and questions posed during his interview showed a comprehensive understanding of city ordinances, as well as what is involved in putting together a city budget within the limits of the tax cap, which restricts how much the budget can increase based on economic and statistical factors.
“He has the background and experience to grow into the [manager’s] position over time,” Hosmer said.
“I’m no longer in charge of a single department,” Beattie said of what he sees as one of the biggest challenges that he will face in his new position.
Beattie has served on the boards of several professional fire organizations, served on the Lakes Region Public Health Emergency Preparedness Council and as director of the Lakes Region Community Services Board.
Myers said during the transition he and Beattie will work on how to expand the knowledge of city operations which the chief already has. Myers said he and the council have discussed his possible availability as a consultant after Beattie officially takes over in two months.
Hosmer said Beattie's love of the city weighed heavily in his decision to apply.
“It speaks volumes that Kirk wants to continue his career here in Laconia,” he said.
