GILFORD — Chief Anthony Bean Burpee, who has run the Gilford Police Department since June 2014, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.
Town Administrator Scott Dunn, advised by the town’s attorney, was unable to provide any details or reasons for Bean Burpee’s leave, which began Dec. 10. While the investigation is underway, Bean Burpee will continue to collect his salary of $102,123 a year.
Legal and privacy protections prevent more information from being shared, said Dunn. “Obviously we hope there’s a resolution to this matter as soon as possible,” Dunn said.
“We want to be as transparent as we can,” said Deputy Police Chief Kris Kelley, who assumes the chief’s responsibilities during Bean Burpee's absence. No estimate of that length of time is available at this point. “I understand it’s a personnel issue,” which means details aren’t available while it’s being addressed, Kelley said.
No comment was available from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office in time for publication. Bean Burpee is believed to be under investigation by the Attorney’s General’s Public Integrity Unit, a wing of the Criminal Justice Bureau that examines conduct of police officers and other public employees, but that could not be confirmed on Tuesday.
