Belknap County is arguably one of the most red counties in New Hampshire. Despite this, Democrats took victories for three seats in Laconia and Meredith. Democrat Matt Coker won a House seat in Meredith in his first-ever campaign, while in Laconia, Democrats David Huot and Charlie St. Clair defeated Republican incumbents Reps. Dawn Johnson and Richard Littlefield. 

Laconia Republicans Rep. Mike Bordes and Steven Bogert secured victory, leading to an even split between Democrats and Republicans in House District 5. 

