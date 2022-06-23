LACONIA — For decades, Greenlaw's was the music center of Laconia. Musicians could purchase instruments, accessories, and even lessons in the basement. When the business closed for good last winter, Jarrod Taylor, Gordy Gourlay and other instructors no longer had space to teach, so they teamed up with local business owner Dana Powers to form the Lakeport Music Co-Op.
“When Greenlaw's closed after being in business for 70 years, none of the teachers had a place to go,” recalled Gordy Gourlay, who offered drumming instruction. “Dana Powers offered to Jarrod and Joe Rizzo who was teaching drums over there, and Christina (Chiasson) to come over to this complex so they had a place to go.”
The complex is an industrial building located on Bayside Court just off of Elm Street, next to Engraving Awards and Gifts.
“I had five kids taking lessons at Greenlaw's,” said Engraving Awards and Gifts owner Dana Powers. “With them closing down, the question is where is music gonna stay alive in Laconia area?”
Powers grew up in Gilford, where he participated in musical theater. After having children of his own, Powers wanted them to get involved with music as well.
“Dana’s company and family owns this property and three buildings. His five kids took lessons from Gordy and I for six or seven years,” Taylor said. “They're a very musical family, Dave really cares about music in the community, music in general.”
“When I met Dana and had some awesome philosophical conversations about music education, I knew I wanted to be part of this co-op,” said drum teacher Alex Dyment, who recently joined.
The building was formerly an inventory and storage area for Powers' business. The structure is air conditioned, and features multiple rooms with ample windows, a factor that Gourlay particularly enjoys.
“Jarrod called me and I hadn’t been teaching for a few years and I wanted to get back into it,” Gourlay said. “When I realized we could have windows rather than a brick wall in a basement, I was all over it. Also air conditioning! What a concept!”
“We have 11 rooms total over here,” Taylor said. “It was a good opportunity to grow and get more people involved.”
Currently, the co-op has eight teachers including Jarrod Taylor, Christine Chiasson, Hannah O’Brien, Gordy Gourlay, Marc DiDonato, Joe Rizzo, Audrey Drake and Alex Dyment. Students can also learn a wide array of instruments including guitar, drums, voice, piano, ukulele, violin and flute.
“Also, voice performance and songwriting,” added Audrey Drake. “Performance would include things like musical theater and stage, even coaching stage presence, that kind of thing.”
The co-op has also been adding teachers from outside the original Greenlaw's group to bolster its roster.
“I got pulled in by Hanna because I work in Gilford Elementary. I work in the main office,” Dyment said. “She's the music teacher. I ran a drum clinic at the school for 2nd through 4th graders. After she saw me working with kids from there, she asked if I’d be interested in coming here.”
Before joining the co-op, Dyment had three students who came to his house for lessons. By utilizing the co-op, his students will be able to play with others as they learn.
“For one of my students right now, a big selling point is him being able to meet other musicians. Right now he just plays drums by himself in my basement,” Dyment said. “He's at that point where he wants to start playing with guitarists, bass players and keyboardists and vocalists. I told him this would be a great networking opportunity.”
In addition to networking, students will have access to a wide array of experience and compassion among their teachers.
“The reason we’re doing this is because we have the confidence that we know how to do it,” Gourley said. “There's people I’ve taught that have gone on to Berkeley, the Army band, universities.”
“[Teaching’s] a skill That’s learned,” Drake said. “To that point all the teachers here have really dedicated their lives to study and develop that skill and be passionate about teaching.”
“There’s not a bigger rush than seeing the seed you planted into somebody blossom,” Gourley said. “The rush of seeing someone get it, it's awesome.”
The co-op is currently taking students of all ages and experience, and they intend to host an open house soon. More can be found at www.lakeportmusiccoop.com.
