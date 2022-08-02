John Murray

John Murray

ALTON — A sixth suit has been filed against West Alton Marina by the mother of a former teenage employee, alleging her son was repeatedly sexually assaulted.

The case was filed in Belknap Superior Court on Monday by a woman under the pseudonym Jane Doe on behalf of Jack Doe. The suit identifies Jane Doe as the “parent and next friend” of Jack, who worked at the marina from 2019 to 2021.

