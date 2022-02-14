MEREDITH — The Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby had a successful and jam-packed weekend, culminating with a Belmont woman taking the $15,000 grand prize for an 11.4-pound lake trout. Kayla Robinson, believed to be the first female to win in the derby's 42-year history, caught the 32.25-inch-long specimen on Lake Winnisquam on Saturday just before 10 a.m.
“We caught it Saturday,” said Robinson as she stood with her partner, Justin Wood, and their fishing friend Logan Elliot. “I was really just messing around. I put a shiner and a worm on a hook and just sent it down and let the shiner do whatever it wanted to do, and the moment happened. First time I’ve ever really ice fished in my life!”
It wasn’t all just beginner's luck. Robinson was quick to note the help and knowledge she received from her partner and friend. “Justin met Logan, and if it wasn't for them two, I wouldn’t have been out there.”
The massive laker made it to the board early Saturday morning, and maintained its number one spot well into Sunday. The derby includes seven species of fish, and the grand prize winner is selected at random from the names of the contestants who catch the biggest of each species over the weekend. Most participants focus on Winnipesaukee, but the derby is open to fishing on any of the state's freshwater lakes or ponds, such as Lake Winnisquam.
When race officials announced Robinson as the grand prize winner, she was nowhere to be seen.
“We ended up getting stuck out there Sunday when the phone call came in,” she said.
Wood’s truck ran out of gas on Sunday, and the trio was unable to come collect the $15,000 reward right after it had been drawn. Fortunately they were able to collect the award the following day. When asked what she intends to do with the prize money, Robinson stated that she hopes to buy a house, or at least move into a bigger apartment.
“We’re in a little sardine can right now,” Robinson said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for sure. Never in a million years would I think that would ever happen.”
In addition to the prize money, the Winnisquam Country Store, Deli and Bait Shop, where Robinson bought her bait, will supply her with weekly free live bait and breakfast sandwiches for five years.
“I’m glad that someone who needed it won,” said store co-owner Craig Weisman, “and that you guys are local. That’s kinda cool.”
As for the rest of the competitors, the event had a healthy turnout that could easily be seen on the ice in the form of dozens of fishing shanties, fire pits, grills, and crowds numbering in the hundreds.
“This year I'd say we will do well over 5,000 tickets,” said John Columbus, Meredith Rotary member and chair of this year's derby, who also noted the positive effects the weather had on the event. The skies were especially clear and sunny on Saturday, with temperatures reaching into the 50s.
“It’s a great day for it. The weather is great. You can see all the buzz around here, good stuff,”Columbus said.
In addition to Robinson, below is a list of this year’s Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby winners.
Black Crappie: Scott Madore, Dover, 2.42 pounds, 15.75 inches
Cusk: Michael Bennett, Allenstown, 6.85 pounds, 30 inches,
Pickerel: Mark Jordan, Braintree, MA, 5.15 pounds, 27.5 inches
Rainbow Trout: Zachary Potvin, Shapleigh, ME, 6.47 pounds, 24.5 inches
White Perch: Adam Harvey, Merrimack, 2.85 pounds, 15.5 inches
Yellow Perch: Nathaniel Brown, of Meredith, 1.76 pounds, 14.5 inches.
