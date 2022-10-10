Haelie Paquette, left, and Bailee Habbershaw were last seen at Winnisquam Regional High School on Oct. 6. Both girls are 16 years old. Paquette is 5'3", 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, and purple Jordan sneakers. Habbershaw is 5'4", 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and distressed, pale blue jeans. Anyone with tips or information is encouraged to call the Tilton Police Department at 603-286-8207.
Haelie Paquette, left, and Bailee Habbershaw were last seen at Winnisquam Regional High School on Oct. 6. Both girls are 16 years old. Paquette is 5'3", 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, and purple Jordan sneakers. Habbershaw is 5'4", 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and distressed, pale blue jeans. Anyone with tips or information is encouraged to call the Tilton Police Department at 603-286-8207.
Haelie Paquette, 16, is 5'3", and was last seen wearing a purple jacket and purple Jordan sneakers. She was reported missing after leaving school Thursday at 1 p.m. Bailee Habbershaw, 16, who left school at the same time is also reported missing. (Courtesy photo/Melissa Paquette)
TILTON — Haelie Paquette and Bailee Habbershaw, both 16 and students at Winnisquam Regional High School, are missing. The two were last seen Thursday leaving school at 1 p.m.
Melissa Paquette, Haelie's mother, shared a description of the pair in a Facebook post over the weekend.
Both girls are 16 years old and around the same height, with Paquette standing at 5’3”, 120 pounds, and Habbershaw standing at 5’4”, 110 pounds. Paquette has brown eyes, brown hair with blond highlights, and was last seen wearing a purple zip-up hoodie, gray sweatpants, and a pair of white and purple Jordan sneakers with a black Under Armour backpack. Paquette also has her ears and belly button pierced. She also has a pair of red Jordans, according to her mother.
Habbershaw has blue eyes, platinum blond hair, and was last seen wearing torn blue jeans, a gray hoodie, and a black backpack. She was carrying a white throw blanket with purple flowers printed on it.
The Tilton Police were not available to provide any comment.
Paquette’s post also mentions the girls might have been spotted driving around in a blue Hyundai Elantra driven by an adult male who had previously picked the girls up during school hours. Paquette stated the school had security footage of these pick ups.
“He returns them before the end of the school day,” Paquette said. “He was picking my daughter up from work prior to this. I had to make her quit her job.”
“He’s picked up my daughter, too,” said Anastasia Behrmann, Bailee’s mother. “The school gave my daughter an in-school suspension because they both left school one day with this dude."
Behrmann went on to say that the school knew who the driver was and called the police after discovering he had picked up the girls.
Both girls had their phones confiscated after the incident.
“Neither one of them had their cellphones with them" when they left, Behrmann said.
Paquette and Behrmann both said it's not clear how or with whom the girls left from school Thursday, and school staff is reviewing security footage for answers.
“The principal thinks they left right at the pep rally because they don’t take attendance and that was 1 o'clock,” Paquette said. “She’s trying to check camera footage to get everything they can. She spent all Friday looking.”
That same Friday, Paquette heard a rumor that the man’s car had been towed due to a suspended license. On Monday, Paquette said she checked in and found the blue Hyundai Elantra in an impound lot.
“It makes me happy that they did something about him driving around without a license,” Paquette said after discovering the vehicle, “but now I don’t know what car she’s going to be in.”
Paquette added that Bailee has a boyfriend in Laconia, but he doesn't drive.
“Bailee is really familiar with Laconia, and she’s really familiar with Tilton, too,” Behrmann said. “Anywhere between Tilton, Belmont, Northfield.”
Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright stated his department was aware of the missing teens, and had placed alerts out for both girls.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Tilton Police Department at603-286-8207.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the name of Bailee Habbershaw's mother, Anastasia Behrmann.
