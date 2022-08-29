LACONIA — Paul Noyes, 28, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was indicted for negligent homicide in connection with a motorcycle crash on Weirs Boulevard during Motorcycle Week which left a Massachusetts man dead and his wife seriously injured. Noyes was also charged with aggravated DUI involving a collision which caused injury, and a felony-level charge of driving after his license was revoked or suspended.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a finding by a grand jury that there is sufficient evidence of an alleged crime to warrant bringing a case to trial.

