LACONIA — A new team of officers will join returning Chair Harry Bean (R-Gilford) in leading the Belknap County Delegation. Reps. Mike Bordes (R–Laconia) and Travis O’Hara (R–Belmont) were elected vice chair and clerk Monday night at the first delegation meeting since legislators were sworn in last week.

Though the delegation is still soundly controlled by the GOP, with three newly elected Democrats, six newly elected Republicans and nine returning incumbent Republicans, its new leadership makeup reflects the balance of power shift brought about by fall elections. The delegation is made up of the representatives elected to serve the towns and cities in Belknap County. 

