ALTON — A former teenage employee of the West Alton Marina has filed a civil suit against owner Brian Fortier, former manager John Murray, and the company seeking more than $1 million as well as damages after he allegedly experienced sexual abuse during his employment at the marina. Fortier’s sisters Allyson Shea and Dierdre Tibbetts, who are officers in the company, are also named in the suit.
The lawsuit's plaintiffs are named as Father Doe, Mother Doe, and John Doe in the filing. The motion cites the use of pseudonyms to aid in protecting the minor plaintiff's privacy.
The complaint states Murray sexually harassed and assaulted the teen, and Fortier, Tibbetts, and Shea aided and abetted that conduct. The document also lists Fortier and Murray as married during the time of the alleged assault.
Earlier this week, Fortier was indicted for sexual assault and witness tampering, nearly eight months after Murray was indicted for aggravated sexual assault, felonious sexual assault and trafficking sexually explicit performances.
Fortier, along with the company, is named in the suit for being aware of, as well as aiding and abetting Murray’s behavior through company resources and property, as well as not having a written sexual harassment policy.
The complaint, filed by attorney John P. Sherman of Sherman Law, claims that Murray used his position as a manager at West Alton Marina to hire boys under the age of 18, then sexually harass and abuse them at the marina once they were employed. The plaintiff was allegedly hired by Murray.
The suit also alleges that employees (including the plaintiff) that spurned Murray’s advances were punished by receiving harder responsibilities and being denied work hours. Those that capitulated were rewarded with “favorable performance reviews, assigning easier responsibilities, assigning more and better work hours, and in other ways.”
One of the “other ways” employees were allegedly rewarded was the ability to borrow a car.
The marina’s lack of intervention, according to the suit, is equivalent to condoning Murray’s actions. The complaint alleges the marina was aware of previous sexually inappropriate behavior by Murray, prior to his abuse of the plaintiff.
“West Alton Marina is liable for the conduct of Murray and Fortier because the entity and its owners knew of and/or allowed this oppressive conduct to exist and continue,” the complaint states.
