GILFORD — Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee, who is being investigated by the Office of the Attorney General, has resigned.
The selectboard on Monday released a one-sentence statement saying it had accepted Bean Burpee’s resignation, effective April 13. The selectboard members voted to accept the resignation last Wednesday, Town Administrator Scott Dunn said.
Bean Burpee had been on paid leave since Jan. 10. He has been the subject of a criminal investigation by the Public Integrity Unit of the state Attorney General‘s Criminal Justice Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.