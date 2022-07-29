GILFORD — Gunstock Area Commission Chair Peter Ness tendered his resignation at 12:08 p.m. Friday, just over an hour into what would be nearly a two-and-a-half-hour-long, non-public session during the commission's emergency meeting at Gunstock Mountain Resort. Two minutes after Ness resigned, Commissioner David Strang departed the meeting. Ness and Strang attended the meeting remotely via Zoom.

In a statement during the public session that followed, Commissioner Jade Wood said that, by departing the meeting part way through for the second time this week — Strang and Ness both exited Tuesday’s meeting before adjournment — Strang was “once again neglecting his obligation to his office despite our attempts to impress upon him the gravity of his recruitment in his own role as a commissioner.” Strang failed to identify his location during the meeting. 

