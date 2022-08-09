Kirk Beattie

Kirk Beattie will take on the role of city manager this October. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — Kirk Beattie is now officially the next Laconia city manager. A three-year contract for Beattie, who currently serves as fire chief, was unanimously approved by the City Council at its Aug. 8 meeting. 

The office of current City Manager Scott Myers — who announced in January that he would be stepping down after more than a decade in the role — issued a release stating that Beattie had been selected as his successor last Wednesday.

Myers to leave city manager role in September
Fire chief tapped as next city manager
Fire and other emergency services are burning for recruits

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.