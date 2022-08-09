LACONIA — Kirk Beattie is now officially the next Laconia city manager. A three-year contract for Beattie, who currently serves as fire chief, was unanimously approved by the City Council at its Aug. 8 meeting.
The office of current City Manager Scott Myers — who announced in January that he would be stepping down after more than a decade in the role — issued a release stating that Beattie had been selected as his successor last Wednesday.
At the meeting, Mayor Andrew Hosmer told Beattie he distinguished himself during both the written and oral parts of the application process, adding that his established knowledge of and strong foundation with the city would be an asset.
“You were clearly head and shoulders above the other candidates in my perspective,” Hosmer said. “I think it's fortunate that the city has a working relationship with you already.”
Last week’s announcement said that after a four-month-long search, Beattie was chosen from a field of four finalists, three of whom received interviews. He will step into his role Monday, Oct. 3: Myers is set to depart at the end of September.
Beattie said that he is already in conversation with Myers to learn more about the day-to-day responsibilities and routines of the position.
“We have a great working relationship,” Beattie said, “so I think the transition will be very smooth.”
Beattie said he will leave the fire department around the end of September, though an official date has not been decided.
Now that Beattie’s contract has been formally approved, the search for a new fire chief, Hosmer said, will begin “in short order.” Details about this search will be forthcoming.
Hosmer said he is confident that the city will not have the same difficulties in finding a new chief that it, and the nation, has had in hiring first responders.
“I believe there’s a lot of appeal for positions in this city, especially fire chief and city manager,” Hosmer said in an interview. “Laconia is a place where people want to come to grow their careers. There’s a lot of momentum in this city.”
Beattie told The Daily Sun last week that he had been considering stepping into a municipal management position, but did not envision that opportunity available in Laconia until recently.
Hosmer also said it pleased him that the city was able to keep Beattie around.
Starting as the city’s first firefighter and paramedic in 1997, Beattie has decades of experience working for the city. He advanced through the fire department, serving as a lieutenant, captain, and assistant fire chief before being named chief in 2018. He has also worked as the city's emergency management director on top of his responsibilities as chief. This position, especially while managing the pandemic, meant that Beattie was regularly working with all city departments, which he highlighted as valuable to the city manager job in his interview with The Daily Sun last week.
Beattie has a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia Southern University, an online university based in Alabama, which he said prompted him to seek the position. He will earn a starting salary of $140,000.
