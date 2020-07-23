Welcome to the Daily Sun's Yard Sale Locater Map, the most comprehensive list of yard sales in the Lakes Region. The map is updated daily, so check back often. You'll always be sure the yard sales are current. To put your yard sale on this map and an ad in the The Laconia Daily Sun newspaper (daily circulation of 18,000) call 603-737-2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.