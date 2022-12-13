Gunstock repeater

In 2017 Gunstock Mountain Resort installed a tower to be used for microwave communications throughout the resort, as well as provide ham radio operators with the ability to mount a signal repeater. (Courtesy photo)

BELMONT — Off trail, after sundown, as the temperature and snowflakes are falling, and with a dead cellphone, it seemed that all factors were against a local man in the woods Sunday evening. Yet he was safely home by the end of his ordeal, and was able to communicate with his wife and emergency services via his amateur radio skills.

Edward Lawson, 79, set out late Sunday afternoon to take a walk with his dog, an Alaskan malamute named Molly. They headed to a section of woods south of Leavitt Road, an area they were both familiar with, with the plan to do a short hike and then head home.

