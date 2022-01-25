LACONIA — By this time next year, Laconia will likely have a new city manager, as Scott Myers' intention to step down was made public on Monday.
The announcement was made as City Council took up the annual city manager’s evaluation, making the first public acknowledgement of his plan to leave in September. Councilors voted to give Myers a raise during his final year with the city.
Myers is starting his 11th year as city manager in Laconia, and told the council last November that he is “just looking to figure out what the next chapter of my life looks like.”
In an interview on January 25, Myers said he is not planning to retire, but he also has no other municipal job lined up.
“It’s probably a bit too soon for me to start looking for the next thing,” he said, noting that a departure in September gives both himself and the city time to plan.
“Number one, it gives us enough time to advertise and go through the [search] process,” he said. “It gives us a budget that’s wrapped up for July 1 and the new fiscal year. So if somebody new was coming on board, they’re not coming right into a budget situation in maybe a community they’re not as familiar with.
“We’re working on collective bargaining agreements,” he continued. “All four of our union contracts wrap up on June 30 of this year, so I’m hopeful that we’ll have contracts in place.”
Hosmer said during Monday’s meeting that he has had time to sit down with Myers and review the council’s evaluation comments.
“I would say it’s an overwhelmingly positive evaluation, Mr. Manager,” Hosmer said, “and certainly I think you certainly earned a 2.5% increase into your compensation to your salary.”
Ward 6 Councilor Tony Felch joked that Myers has done a great job, except for the fact that he is a Miami Dolphins fan.
Ward 1 Councilor Bruce Cheney tried to top that, saying humorously, “I think his decision to leave us demonstrates a lack of decency and puts us in a very difficult position of trying to find a replacement.”
Becoming more serious, Cheney said, “I wish him all the best in the world,” a sentiment shared by other councilors in sharing their experiences with Myers.
The council went on approve the 2.5% pay raise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.