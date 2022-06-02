LACONIA — Several new developments and businesses have taken root along Route 3 as it passes through the Lakes Region, spanning services from gas stations to self-storage to second-hand retail. All are slated to open within a year.
Barn-style storage units
Land has been cleared along Lake Shore Road in Gilford to make way for two large, barn-style storage facilities. Plans for the storage buildings were approved by the Gilford Planning Board at its May 16 meeting on two adjoining parcels of land, 11 Liscomb Circle and 1477 Lake Shore Road.
John McCarthy, whose company J&T Real Estate bought and will develop the property, said in an email to the Daily Sun that his plan is to build two storage facilities “unlike any storage facility in the area” that will be operational in spring 2023. McCarthy said the storage buildings will be aesthetically modeled after traditional barns, aiming to avoid being an eyesore.
The Planning Board approved McCarthy’s application, with conditions, according to the planning board office. The planning board did not respond to requests for the content of those conditions.
The Lake Shore Road property, directly across Route 3 from Walmart, was purchased by J&T Real Estate on April 1. McCarthy, who worked in real estate for 25 years, said his business selected the Lakeshore Drive property because of a lack of storage facilities in Gilford and because the property was in need of redevelopment.
“The buildings were badly decaying,” McCarthy said. “Some of the floors were so decayed you'd fall right through, the ceilings were caving in, and [abandoned] refrigerators were certainly a hazard to the environment.”
The existing buildings on the lot, 11 white cabins that have fallen into disrepair, will be demolished to make way for construction of the storage buildings.
McCarthy said he believes the new facilities will improve both the property and the area.
Fine Treasures Boutique
Alex Luoma, with the help of family members, will open Fine Treasures Boutique in Laconia this summer. The boutique, focusing on home goods and apparel, will combine second-hand sales with consignment as well as feature local crafters and artisans. The hallmark of the store will be a “gifted treasures” section, stocked with donated items and items sourced through Luoma’s clean-out business, from which half of the proceeds will be donated to a different local charity, rotating quarterly.
Luoma got the idea for a store that sells second-hand items alongside local craft goods through his company, Complete Cleanouts and Property Services. Luoma frequently donated items from homes that his business emptied and realized that these goods could be sold in a way that gives back to the community. Luoma’s father, David Luoma, will manage the store, and his wife, Mekayla Lagerberg, is leading contact with New Hampshire makers.
“I thought ‘How can we turn this into something proactive,’” both for the life of the items and the benefit of the community, Luoma said.
Fine Treasures will also take some items on consignment or donation, Luoma said. Donated items will go into the “gifted treasures” section. Luoma plans for the store to be one-third “gifted treasures,” one-third consignment goods, and one-third locally-made crafts, including items from woodworkers, clothing and locally sourced soaps, lotions and candles.
Fine Treasures Boutique is located at 255 Union Avenue in Laconia and will open July 1.
Travel center, gas station
A travel center, featuring a Mobil gas station, a convenience store with Lakes Region-themed decor, an outdoor flag area paying tribute to veterans and a drive-thru Aroma Joes, will occupy 93 Daniel Webster Highway in Belmont, across the street from the Belknap Mall and adjacent to Goodwill.
The Belmont Planning Board renewed a previous approval of this project to Aranosian Oil Company at its February 28 meeting. Demolition on the existing structure began this spring.
Though the details are not yet finalized, said developer Floyd Hayes, the travel center's design will pay tribute to the culture and history of Belmont and the broader Lakes Region. An outdoor flag display will honor New Hampshire Veterans. The center is projected to be operational by the end of this year.
“We’re excited to be a part of the rejuvenation of this area,” Hayes said. “It will not be a run-of-the-mill gas station.”
