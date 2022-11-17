Michelle Philpot

Michelle Philpot's Kids Achieve clinic in Gilford resembles an indoor playground — with a climbing wall, a swing, a ball pit, and even quiet spaces to relax and calm down. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

GILFORD — Buttoning a shirt, zipping a jacket and holding a toothbrush are not skills we often associate with medical offices or therapy services.

But for Michelle Philpot — an occupational therapist and owner of Kids Achieve, a child-oriented outpatient practice geared to helping kids reach physical milestones, improve their fine motor skills and overcome sensory deficits that may be getting in the way of growing and learning — perfecting routine movements through stress-free play is a goal accomplished in small steps.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.