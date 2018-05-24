GILFORD — The Golden Eagles’ bid or an undefeated baseball season came to an end Tuesday when they lost to White Mountains, 9-2.
PLYMOUTH — Runners, walkers, families, and school groups from across the region are gearing up for the eighth annual Miles for Smiles 5K Walk/Run. Since 2011, the event has raised funds to provide access to dental care for adults with disabilities.
There has been much discussion to privatize the Fire Department ambulance service in Laconia. I have been in public safety for 42 years and have seen the effect of privatizing the ambulance service versus it being maintained by FD.
Educrat (ED-yoo-krat) noun, usually pejorative. A government school official or administrator whose primary function is to spend tax dollars telling other parents what to do with their children.
MARCO ISLAND, Florida — Eileen “Dearie” Fisher, 67, died Sunday, May 20, 2018.
Moultonborough – Sandy Cleary, founder and owner of New Hampshire-based CruConCruise Outlet, has been named the 2018 Business Leader of the Year by Business NH Magazine. Cleary received the award at a May 17 ceremony at the Manchester Downtown Hotel. Businesses were nominated for the award b…
LACONI — Reuben Bassett has joined RE/MAX Bayside’s Commercial Division. Bassett is a Laconia resident and an extremely successful business owner. His restaurants, Burrito Me and Wayfarer Coffee Roasters, are evidence of his desire to participate in helping the Laconia area grow.
LACONIA — After switching from Flat Track Motorcycle Racing to NJ Mini GP Road Racing, local youth motorcycle racer Ben Gloddy finished the 2017 with the title Rookie of the Year.
TUFTONBORO CORNER — On Saturday, June 9, two groups of talented musicians, Cedar Mountain Bluegrass and the New England Country Boys, will perform at the historic Tuftonboro Corner United Methodist Church for the seventh annual Chamberlin’s VNA Jamboree to benefit Central New Hampshire Visit…
LACONIA — Openings are still available in the Wildquest Summer Camp program at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center. The programs run from June 25 to Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is an extended-care option from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at an extra charge.
