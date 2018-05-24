Community

Registration open for Wildquest Camp

LACONIA — Openings are still available in the Wildquest Summer Camp program at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center. The programs run from June 25 to Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is an extended-care option from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at an extra charge.