While practicing personal distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
My wife and I are both working from home, while also trying to manage having a 2- and a 5-year-old at the house at the same time. Between juggling parental duties and multiple daily teleconferences, keeping on top of cooking, house cleaning and laundry, and trying to carve out some fun time together as a family each day, it's rare to experience a moment that isn't commanded by some pressing task.
What are you reading?
I'm currently working on a novel that I'm not too keen on yet, so I'll leave that one out. But I recently finished "The Overstory" by Richard Powers, which I would whole-heartedly recommend.
What are you listening to?
I listen to a wide range of music. Lately, it's been pretty heavy on the hip-hop, at least when the kids aren't around. Old school stuff such as Wu-Tang Clan, Missy Elliot and Notorious B.I.G., contemporary artists Run The Jewels, Kendrick Lamar and Rhapsody. When the kids are in the room, though, it's Link Wray, Avett Brothers, Old Crow Medicine Show and Hurray for the Riff Raff.
What are you watching on TV?
Not much, especially since there's no baseball. Although, I've taken quite a liking to "Joe Pera Talks to You," a quiet, odd series on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim. Of course, we also watched Tiger King, and we'll watch Top Chef if we have enough energy after the kids are (finally) in bed.
What did you cook for dinner last night?
We raided the pantry and used up some leftovers to make a pot of black bean and beef chili. Did I mention that I won the 2020 Sandwich Chili Cook-off?
What have you discovered that’s new to you?
I'm a runner, and I used to alternate running days and gym days. Since I can't go to the gym any more, my wife and I both recently bought used road bikes. (Thanks, MC Cycle!) Now, I had been a mountain bike rider all my life, but let me tell you, road bikes are a totally different animal. I think I might be hooked.
How has the pandemic changed your priorities in life?
I've had to take my mental well-being seriously in a way that I've never done before. Getting through daily life is very stressful now, and then there's what's happening outside of my own house. I have to say that I'm very grateful that we decided to settle in the country, where I have the luxury of going out for miles and miles without crossing paths with anyone else. Runners call it asphalt therapy, and I don't know what I would do without it.
