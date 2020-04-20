I’m keeping my sanity by getting up at the same time, showering and putting on something nice but comfortable. I then take a 15-30 minute drive, sometimes longer but I don’t get out of the car. A nice way to combat cabin fever.
What I miss most is visiting family, friends and my clients. My business is two parts. One, media placements and consulting for numerous clients and two, recording for TV voiceovers, radio and digital ads.
We will all get through this and I strongly believe we will come out as a more caring and compassionate world.
