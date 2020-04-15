While practicing personal distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
I work remotely all the time, so not much has changed there. I'm also cooking a lot, attending virtual happy hours and family video chats, playing Pokemon Go & Wizards Unite, trying to do yoga daily, and endlessly washing dishes.
What are you reading?
I'm almost finished with the audiobook "The Book of Life" by Deborah Harkness, the third installment of the All Souls Triology, and "The Mists of Avalon" by Marion Zimmer Bradley.
What are you listening to?
Pop tunes on Spotify, and my husband's conference calls.
What are you watching on TV?
'How to Get Away with Murder'
What did you cook for dinner last night?
Hashbrown casserole, baked beans, and lima beans
What have you discovered that’s new to you?
How to make very creative ingredient substitutions while cooking with what's on hand.
How has this pandemic changed your life?
My husband and I are fostering a dog, since now we're both home during the day (and night) for the foreseeable future.
How has it changed your priorities in life?
It's unfortunate that it's taken a crisis to remind us we can connect with people both near and far with technology -- hoping I can continue my routine of keeping in touch with family and friends moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.