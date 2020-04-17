While practicing personal distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
We started a new puppy in September. Neville is now 10 months, a Chihuahua mix. He takes lots of attention, plus he hops funnily on all four feet like a lamb, sometimes, exuberant, and makes my husband and I laugh.
What are you reading?
What are you listening to?I listen to NHPR, NPR, and BBC at night all the time. Whatever is on.
What are you watching on TV?On TV my husband Rob does the choosing, and I watch with him or read. He likes the noisy police and fire series and the hospital-setting series.
How has this pandemic changed your life?This pandemic has changed my life because I am the one not shopping. Rob shops. He drops my stamped letters into the post office's outside box. He got me the New York Times online, though I much prefer the flutter activity of turning pages. I see The Laconia Daily Sun in paper form and online if he didn't shop and bring a paper one home. We've always given to NHPR, but now in this time of newspapers needing strengthening, have donated to The Laconia Daily Sun and Concord Monitor. I walk the dogs more often, another change.
How has it changed your priorities in life?I just want to hear from our adult children and my siblings and friends that their lives are progressing safely. We have to look out for so many at this time, though, and consider that the African countries already are low on hospitals and supplies - so closing World Health Organization off from our financial aid that's been regular - that's a horrible thing to do. Countries in the world need the WHO help. A priority - we must not sink to being horrible, away from being a reliable world leader.
Let our readers know how you’re doing. Send us your answers to some or all of the questions listed above, or feel free to add your own questions and answer those. And don't forget to send along a photo that illustrates what the "stay home" experience has been like for you and your family. And if you have other questions you would like us to answer for you, send those along, too. You can send it to news@laconiadailysun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.