CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday 78 new positive test results for COVID-19 and three new deaths.
There have now been 1,287 cases of the virus diagnosed in the state and 37 deaths. Two of the new deaths involved long-term care facilities, Hanover Hills in Manchester and the Residence at Salem Woods in Salem.
Two of those who died were male Rockingham County, 60 years of age or older. The other was a male resident of Hillsborough County, also 60 years of age or older.
The 78 positive test results included one resident of Belknap County. The other counties for these cases were Rockingham (18), Strafford (8), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Merrimack (3), Carroll (2), Cheshire (1), and Sullivan (1). The city of Manchester had 31 and Nashua had six. The county of residence is being determined for one new case.
Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 190 (15%) of 1,287 cases. Nine of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
