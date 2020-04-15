CONCORD — Five more people have died of COVID-19 in New Hampshire and there have been 53 new positive test results for the virus, the state Health and Human Services Department announced Wednesday.
So far, there have been 1,139 cases of the disease in the state and 32 deaths.
The state provided some details of the five who died:
• One male resident of Hillsborough County, younger than 60 years of age.
• One male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age or older.
• One male resident of Merrimack County, younger than 60 years of age.
• One male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age or older.
• One male resident of Rockingham County, younger than 60 years of age.
The new coronavirus cases reside in Rockingham (21), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (14), Merrimack (5), Cheshire (6), and in the cities of Manchester (5) and Nashua (2). Fifteen new hospitalized cases were identified Wednesday, increasing the total number to 178.
Seven of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.