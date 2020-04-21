CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 44 new positive test results for COVID-19, including two in Belknap County.
There have now been 1,491 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. A total of 42 deaths have been attributed to the disease in New Hampshire.
Other counties where the new cases reside are Merrimack (5), Rockingham (4), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2), and Strafford (1). The city of Manchester had 14 new cases and Nashua had four.
Five new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 206 (14%) of 1,491 cases. Three of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur throughout the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.