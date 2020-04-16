CONCORD — The state Health and Human Services department announced Thursday two new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 34.
It also announced 72 new cases for a statewide total of 1,211.
The number of cases in Belknap County was unchanged at 24.
Southern New Hampshire counties have had the majority of cases, given the closer proximity to populous areas of New Hampshire.
Rockingham County leads the state with 433 cases.
A total of 187 people from New Hampshire have been hospitalized with the disease, or 15 percent of the total cases, and 74 are currently hospitalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.