CONCORD — Four more people have died of COVID-19 in Hampshire, bringing the death toll to 27, the state Health and Human Services Department said Tuesday.
The department said three of the four were men who lived in Hillsborough County and were at least 60 years old. The fourth was a Hillsborough County woman who was 60 years of age or older.
A total of 73 new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,091, including two new cases in Belknap County.
Other counties with new cases were Hillsborough other than Manchester and Nashua (21), Rockingham (20), Strafford (9), Cheshire (2), Carroll (1), Merrimack (1), and Sullivan (1). The city of Manchester had eight new cases and Nashua also had eight.
Eleven new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 163 (15%) of 1,091 cases.
Sixteen of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
