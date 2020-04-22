CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday announced 99 new positive test results for COVID-19 and six new deaths. There have now been 1,588 cases of the virus diagnosed in the state, and 48 deaths.
Two of those who died were male Rockingham County residents, 60 years of age or older. Three were male residents of Hillsborough County, also 60 years of age or older, and one was a woman from Strafford County, also 60 or older. None of the new positive cases were from Belknap County. The other counties for these new cases were Rockingham (27), Strafford (8), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (10), Merrimack (4), Cheshire (3), and Sullivan (1). The city of Manchester had 38 cases and Nashua had five.
The county of residence is being determined for 17 new cases.
