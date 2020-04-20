CONCORD – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced 56 new positive test results for COVID-19 and one new death, a Rockingham County woman who was at least 60 years old.
There have now been 1,447 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.
The new cases involve people who reside in the counties of Strafford (17), Rockingham (9), Hillsborough other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Cheshire (1), and Merrimack (1), and in the cities of Manchester (14) and Nashua (5). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.
Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 201 (14%) of 1,447 cases. Two of the new cases have no identified risk factors.
Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
