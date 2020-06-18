LACONIA — With the return of warm weather, construction crews have been busy throughout the Lakes Region, refurbishing historic structures, putting up new homes, demolishing old buildings and repairing roads.
‘I am seeing a strong construction season both new construction and remodeling,” said Lakes Region Chamber President Karmen Gifford. “That industry has worked through the pandemic and hasn't stopped.
“Subdivisions in Tilton (Highland Ridge), Laconia (Turner Way), and New Hampton (Camelot's Mansfield Woods) are locations that come to mind that are actively building and growing residential neighborhood homes.”
Small refurbishment projects have been numerous as people spend more time at home during the pandemic and are interested in improving their living space, Gifford said.
Historic refurbs
Large projects are also underway, including refurbishment of the 135-year-old Opera House in Lakeport on Union Avenue, near where major road work is tying up traffic.
The Opera House is the new home of The Laconia Daily Sun and a second Wayfarer coffee shop. Upstairs will be a performing arts center.
A grand opening is planned for later in July.
“It’s an exciting time for the town, not just this project, but all of the projects going on now,” said Scott Everett, the businessman who is behind the Opera House renovation and other work planned for the Lakeport area.
Downtown, the long-planned refurbishment of the 106-year-old Colonial Theatre is in progress.
Laconia Planning Director Dean Trefethen said home construction is happening at Weirs Beach Village at Endicott Street North and Hilliard Road. On Union Avenue, Barton’s Motel will soon be torn down to make way for condominiums.
Meredith project
In Meredith, heavy machinery was in use this week on the corner of Route 3 and Route 25 in Meredith, where a commercial and residential building is part of the long-range plan.
Jim Mitchell, vice president of Tropic Star Development in Hampton, said demolition and site preparation work is underway, but the economic disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic will delay the start of actual building construction.
“We decided to do the demolition after many requests from the town and from the people,” he said. “We said, ‘Let’s take it down and clean it up a bit.’”
His company submitted a conceptual plan to the town showing a structure including condominiums and businesses, and perhaps a restaurant.
“Anything we do needs to fit in well with Meredith,” Mitchell said. “We so very much want to do a pleasing project.”
Late last month, excavators began to tear down a two-unit commercial structure that once housed a hardware store and a pizzeria.
At the Meredith Town Meeting in 2018, voters approved an even land swap that is part of this project. A city-owned parking lot just north of the planned development will be turned over to the developer, who will in turn convey to the town a parking lot it will build on land it owns on the opposite side of Route 3.
There will be an easement allowing boat trailer parking in the current city lot.
Construction work is also planned In Belmont and Tilton, where voters have approved new police stations.
Gilford Tractor Supply
In Gilford, the Tractor Supply Company will build one of its stores in the Airport Commons. The town approved site plans in January.
“They are taking the end space and the Gilford House of Pizza is moving over,” said Town Planner John Ayer.
“Coldwell Banker is renting a spot in the building between GHOP and Tractor Supply.”
He said there will be a unit or two still unoccupied between the pizza restaurant and the Gilford Cinemas 8.
Workers will create a new drainage system and outdoor display area for the 21,553-square-foot Tractor Supply store. Ayer said the town welcomes the project.
“This should be a great addition there and we are very happy to see that shopping center fill up with solid businesses once again.”
