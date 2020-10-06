The Lakes Region Parade of Homes, an annual showcase of what local builders have been up to, is going virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s both a good and bad thing.
The downside is, of course, that paraders won’t be able to see the homes with their own eyes, nor will they be able to meet the builders face to face. On the other hand, the virtuality means that the parade, which starts on Saturday, Oct. 10, will be accessible around the clock for months to come.
The 2020 Parade of Homes, hosted by the Lakes Region Builders and Remodelers Association, will launch with a kick-off show that will be released at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10. Tickets are $10 per household, and can be purchased at lakesregionparadeofhomes.com. Proceeds from the parade will further workforce development initiatives.
So, instead of spending the weekend driving around the region to tour homes, parade attendees will be able to take in the new or newly remodeled homes from the comfort of their own home, and on their own schedule.
The Parade of Homes, in its 13th year, will provide in-depth interviews with builders, and the website promises “interactive 360 technology” that will allow users to explore and zoom in on the featured projects.
There are eight homes on this year’s parade. They range in size from 1,800 square feet to more than 5,000 square feet. Half of them are on the water, and they include a range of architectural styles.
Ticket holders will again be able to vote on the “People’s Choice” award winner – just be sure to cast your vote by the end of the day on Oct. 20.
Brie Stephens, a local realtor and co-chair of the Parade of Homes, said the switch to virtual has been exciting for the participating vendors, who have already produced their video presentations.
“Already, how we have changed to bring value to the builders and the vendors is already there,” Stephens said. “We have been able to show the value of the virtual element to them.”
Ticket pre-sales have also been strong, though Stephens said it will be hard to gauge exactly how many people see the tour, as sales are per household this year instead of per individual. Another positive indicator is that sponsors have committed to their normal level of support, she said. “Now, we’re just hopeful for ticket sales.”
Stephens said that it’s likely that the virtual element of the tour will remain even after social distancing is a thing of the past. It’s more convenient than a physical tour, and a virtual event doesn’t have to compete with other fall traditions, such as the Sandwich Fair. It also creates opportunity for island homes or other properties which might be impractical to include on a physical tour.
“It’s a three-day event in person, sometimes there’s a lot to get to when there’s a fair, other activities,” Stephens said. “From a marketing standpoint, we’ve learned so much and we can offer so much value.”
It’s good news for local trade students for the Parade of Homes to be in a strong position. The Builders and Remodelers Association partners with the Huot Technical Center to develop the next generation of construction professionals. In recent years, high school students from several local districts have worked alongside Builders and Remodelers Association members to construct tiny houses. This year, they’re building a conventional house that will be put on the market when it’s completed.
Stephens said the program has been a successful local way to address the national shortage of young tradespeople. Around 20 students engage in the project each year, she said, adding that it’s not unusual for some of those students to come out of the program with a job offer.
“The kids absolutely love it, and they get so much out of it,” Stephens said. “And when they graduate they can move right into the work force.”
