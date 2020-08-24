WOLFEBORO — Andre de Beer, whose family owns Clearwater Lodges, said that about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, a sunny afternoon turned into a torrent of rain accompanied by something that sounded like a freight train and then like a jetliner landing.
According to the National Weather Service, a microburst descended on his property about the same time as a waterspout, or tornado over water, was spotted on Lake Winnipesaukee.
It was lucky that the storm hit during a period of changeover, where some guests had left and cottages were being cleaned before others arrive, de Beer said.
Trees fell and four cottages were damaged, three seriously. Part of the roof of one was damaged while people were inside.
“The driveway looked like a debris field,” he said. “I didn’t realize the magnitude at first. A staff member was running up the hill in total shock.
“Then I realized my son was missing in the middle of it.”
His 18-year-old son was closing cottage windows when the storm hit, but he wasn’t injured.
A staff member was cleaning a cabin when a tree fell. It hit the chimney and then totaled her car.
The waterspout was observed north of Moose Island on Lake Winnipesaukee, and was captured on video by a young man.
Meteorologist William Watson, with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said his office issued a tornado warning Saturday afternoon based on radar data.
He said only about one tornado a year is usually reported in the region.
Thunderstorms built when warmer air from the south met cooler, drier air to the north. The boundary where the two weather systems met is where the waterspout and microburst occurred.
Watson said winds from the microburst may have reached 80 mph.
Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondo said people can subscribe to a free service through the New Hampshire Emergency Management called Code Red that will send out a cell phone alert when there are dangerous conditions present.
“This definitely underscores the need to pay attention to the weather and what goes on around you,” he said. “I can't emphasize enough how important that is.”
In addition the the microburst and waterspout, a tornado caused minor damage in Ossipee, uprooted and snapping trees, and blowing shingles off the roofs of several building.
At least six people were hurt when strong winds brought down a tent at the religious gathering Sunday in Ipswich.
One person was treated for a broken arm, while others suffered cuts, bumps and bruises. The group was part of an evangelist group that has been hosting a tent revival in town, WMUR-TV reported.
Material from The Associated Press was also used in this story.
