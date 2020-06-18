LACONIA — Businessman Scott Everett said he is pleased with the way craftsmen have restored the historic Opera House in Lakeport and is encouraged by the positivity he has seen for his project in the community.
“I love the area and feel it has a lot of potential,” he said in a phone interview Thursday. “The interest that I’ve received has been unbelievable.”
He has revitalized an 1880s building that sat mostly vacant for decades, its windows boarded up and its exterior coated in white paint.
The Opera House at Elm Street and Union Avenue, now with a blue exterior and sparkling new windows, is home to The Laconia Daily Sun, which formerly operated out of an office at 1127 Union Ave.
Daily Sun Publisher Adam Hirshan said this is an ideal location for the newspaper.
“The Opera House is the perfect new home for The Laconia Daily Sun,” he said. “Scott was personally involved in making sure the space would be just right for our Sun family, and now that it's complete we all agree it exceeds our expectations.
“We are proud to be part of the revival of Lakeport and look forward to welcoming our readers and advertisers to the new offices very soon.”
A grand opening is being planned for later in July.
A two-story Wayfarer coffee shop is also going to be part of the Opera House.
There will be a performing arts center that seats 325 on the second floor.
“There’s a beautiful staircase that goes up,” Everett said. “It can host small vignettes, one-man bands, and in the winters we could donate it to schools for their plays. It will be great for the area.”
