LACONIA — David Bownes, who worked as a stage actor before going to law school and later becoming a city councilor, died Friday at his home. He was 71.
Mayor Andrew Hosmer confirmed the death of Bownes, who was an advocate for the Colonial Theatre renovation and for downtown improvements in general.
Bownes had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
“He was a good guy, a good public servant, a real joy to work with and I really liked him,” Hosmer said.
Bownes was born and raised in Laconia and graduated from Laconia High School in 1967. He graduated from Columbia College in 1973, and earned his law degree from the University of New Hampshire in 1982.
He worked at the New Hampshire Public Defender’s office from 1982 to 1986, before going into private practice. He maintained a law office in downtown Laconia.
He was elected in 2013 to represent Ward 2 on the Laconia City Council.
One issue that concerned Bownes was the downtown municipal parking garage. He once called it “an abomination” and not worthy of any further public investment.
He worked with Mayor Ed Engler in efforts to revitalize the Colonial Theatre, a project intended to catalyze a general downtown improvement.
Under the city charter, vacancies occurring in the office of councilor or mayor are to be filled by a majority vote of the City Council at the next regular meeting or at a special meeting within 30 days following creation of the vacancy.
