While practicing personal distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
Working remotely with staff, students, and parents. Remote learning with my son, working out, family hikes, cooking, and reading.
What are you reading?
Articles and updates from some of my favorite professional organizations, "Symptoms of Being Human" by Jeff Garvin, and lots of choose your own adventure books with my son.
What are you listening to?
I’m pretty hooked on the Zoom collaborative performances that are going viral.
What are you watching on TV?
I don’t watch a lot of TV. We have instituted family movie night, which has been great!
What did you cook for dinner last night?
Spaghetti and meatballs, salad, and s’mores.
What have you discovered that’s new to you?
I have discovered many wonderful hiking trails right in my backyard. I have also started playing around with iMovie.
How has this pandemic changed your life?
I am actually meeting my New Year’s Resolution – to spend more time outside! That’s the good stuff. The tough stuff has been the social distancing. I miss our school community, and I miss spending time with family and friends.
How has it changed your priorities in life?
I am treasuring family time, and I am much more present in the moment. Staying healthy and taking care of each other is our priority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.