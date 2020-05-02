While practicing social distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
I found a bunch of vintage cookbooks on eBay and have been making a lot of sweet breads. Our favorite so far has been pineapple.
What are you reading?
I have been re-reading some Anne Rice vampire novels. I did just finish "The Children’s Block" by Otto B. Kraus, a good read.
What are you listening to?
I just watched the movie 'Birds of Prey.' I did not care for the movie, but I am really loving the soundtrack.
What are you watching on TV?
Right now I am watching a very interesting documentary called 'No One Saw a Thing.' Before that, I did watch 'Tiger King;' Carole is guilty.
What did you cook for dinner last night?
I make a killer meatloaf, and that is what we had, along with vegetable tots and peas.
What have you discovered that’s new to you?
I have discovered my dislike for housework has not died and that I will never own a white bathroom again.
How has this pandemic changed your life?
My OCD is worse now than ever! I have steamed my kitchen floors 3 times now, you can eat off them.
How has it changed your priorities in life?
I actually do miss my kids, and I really do want to see them! I miss my friends and my aunt and I hope to see them soon. I’m fine at home until I safely can, and they know I love each of them.
