We go out in the woods almost everyday for sunshine and exercise. I've also been spending a lot of time working in the yard and weeding the flower garden.
I wear a mask if I'm going to a public place like the grocery store. I feel I have an obligation to others to protect them, and hope they in turn feel that obligation toward me.
I have been feeling strangely busy during this stay-at-home quarantine. I haven't found time to read a book. I am trying to listen to some podcasts or watch a little more television, but mostly I have finally been going through old boxes from my parents who passed away, and discovering more about their lives from before I was born. Old letters are revealing stories I never knew. Brochures from New Hampshire from the '50s. Even an old train ticket from Boston to Laconia. I am hoping the Laconia library will be interested in some of these relics.
As I delve into my parents' past, I've also been thinking of my future and have tried to get my end-of-life paperwork in order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.