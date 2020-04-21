While practicing personal distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
At home with the family. I exercise and do different building projects. I have built 2 foosball tables and 1 ping pong table. I go to Lowe’s a lot.
What are you reading?
Mostly emails from administrators, teachers, parents, and students.
What are you listening to?
Any music that comes on Amazon music, mostly Top Country.
What are you watching on TV?
Mostly movies or something on Netflix. The most recent movie is The Last Full Measure.
What did you cook for dinner last night?
Chickpea burgers and sweet potato fries.
How has this pandemic changed your life?
Hasn’t changed my life but school is not as exciting without students in the building.
