While practicing social distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
Working, I’m a kitchen manager at Shaker Regional School District. We are still feeding kids!
What are you reading?
“The Museum of Desire” by Jonathan Kellerman
What are you listening to?
93.3 The Wolf
What are you watching on TV?
Nothing right now, we are camping for a few days.
What did you cook for dinner last night?
Steak tips, potatoes and zucchini
How has this pandemic changed your life?
We like to eat out, but our favorites are too far away for take out.
