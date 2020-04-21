While practicing personal distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
Trying to use the time to work out 2-3 hours per day, running, walking, and weight exercises. And a lot more yard work and car cleaning time.
What are you reading?
"1st and Forever: Making the Case for the Future of Football"
What are you listening to?
Occasional podcasts on healthy living forwarded to me by Bob Champlin.
What are you watching on TV?
A lot of news, 'Wicked Tuna,' and 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.'
What did you cook for dinner last night?
Texas caviar and tabouli.
What have you discovered that’s new to you?
Life has slowed down, and days end earlier. As a result I have learned the healthfulness of sleep.
How has this pandemic changed your life?
Cautiousness of what you touch, how often and how well you clean your hands, and how much I appreciated my busy life of working around students.
How has it changed your priorities in life?
Learned not to take the routine of life for granted. I am heartbroken that our senior students did not get one last chance to participate in high school athletics, have a traditional high school graduation, and typical senior week activities.
