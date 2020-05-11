While practicing social distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
Watching my regular television programs, on my PC for Facetime with my grandkids, finishing an afghan I started decades ago (yes, I mean decades), and making face masks for LRGH.
What are you reading?
At the moment, Danielle Steele's "Legacy."
What are you listening to?
A variety of albums and CDs of Johnny Cash, Elton John, ABBA, and others.
What are you watching on TV?
'The View' is a must and 'Judge Judy.' I just finished streaming 'Ozark.' "Wow" is all I can say on that one. Also watched Ricky Gervais' 'After Life;' I'm a fan of his. I loved his show 'Derek' before that. He's quite a good actor, not just for comedy.
What did you cook for dinner last night?
Chicken breast, Spanish rice, and peas with carrots.
What have you discovered that’s new to you?
How much I can miss my hairdresser, LOL.
How has this pandemic changed your life?
I'm not able to take care of myself like I used to, such as having my annual eye exam and dental cleaning.
How has it changed your priorities in life?
My family was always a priority; this just makes it even more important to me. I'm no longer the helper but the one helped due to my age; my daughter and her husband take very good care of me, whether or not I want it, LOL.
