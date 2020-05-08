While practicing social distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
Sadly, I had to temporarily close my business while the stay at home order is in place and lay off 10 of the best dog walkers in the Lakes Region. While counting down the days until we can reopen, I’ve been keeping myself entertained with puzzles, napping, spring cleaning the yard, and walks with my mom so we still get to see each other while social distancing.
What are you reading?
'Cook's Illustrated'
What are you listening to?
The sounds of spring: birds chirping, peepers peeping. My favorite time of year. Recently we have a pheasant that’s been strutting around the neighborhood so I’ve learned his calls too.
What are you watching on TV?
My husband and I just finished 'Littles Fires Everywhere' on Hulu. It was so good. We also checked out 'Win the Wilderness' on Netflix. We enjoyed watching the couples compete for a remote Alaskan property.
What did you cook for dinner last night?
My husband made delicious homemade stuffed peppers and I made a salad with citrus, goat cheese, pistachios and homemade maple vinaigrette.
What have you discovered that’s new to you?
I taught myself how to make chocolate croissants when I had a craving. They were very tasty for a first try.
How has this pandemic changed your life?
Social distancing hasn’t been easy. I am definitely an extrovert and get energy from others. I take any chance I get to chat up any neighbors walking by.
How has it changed your priorities in life?
I don’t know that it has changed my priorities but I’ve certainly been reminded how important connections with our friends, families, and community are for our mental health.
