While practicing personal distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
We do a lot of Zoom meetings that are church-related, a book club, two times a week discussing a daily devotional, a Sunday worship service that is streamed, and a coffee hour on Zoom. An hour or so setting up for a GOT LUNCH! packing operation in the Woodland Heights gym, then a few hours packing on Fridays makes for a nice and busy week.
What are you reading?
I am a fiction guy. Usually western-themed like C.J. Box and Craig Johnson, then I throw in a bit of Michael Connelly. I am also a huge Reacher fan, and of course anything Daniel Silva writes. In non-fiction, “Waking Up White” has blown my doors off.
What are you listening to?
YouTube has a lot of stuff by Mat & Savannah Shaw, a father daughter duo out of Utah that has gone viral. I love everything they do. Occasionally Pandora, usually piano or opera.
What are you watching on TV?
I love the Jack Ryan series, and my wife and I are watching a series called 'McLeod’s Daughters,' set in Australia. We need subtitles for that one. We are also 'PBS NewsHour' junkies.
What did you cook for dinner last night?
I enjoy cooking, but my wife is a borderline gourmet cook, so she has commandeered the kitchen these days. I have been relegated to the grill, (and dishes) it seems. Everything she cooks is awesome, last night it was an amazing seafood pie with barramundi.
What have you discovered that's new to you?
I have discovered a renewed love for home life and friends. We Zoom a lot, play games on Zoom, and just feel so much love for the folks and family in our life.
Has the pandemic changed your priorities in life?
Well, not really, but we know when we want to call folks to visit or chat, they are probably available. This is true for all families, I am sure, and human connection is so important, especially for our elderly, more isolated friends. It is so important that we continuously reach out to them just to say "hi."
When would you like to see things return to “normal”?
I think it would be foolish to think that things ever will. What is “normal”? This will happen again and again if we are not smart enough to change our ways of being in the world. I prefer to maintain social distancing as long as it takes until a vaccine is developed, but totally understand a different opinion giving that business failure may occur if we do not start opening up some. Let’s just be smart about that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.