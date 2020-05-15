While practicing social distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
When COVID-19 restrictions started I would sleep until I had to do homework. Once I got more settled into the fact that I’d be home all the time I started going for walks, watching TV, listening to music, painting or reading. My mother and I just started a new project and we’ve gone hiking. Eventually my birthday rolled around, I spent it with my family but it also really hurt that I couldn’t see my friends. I have no way to leave and I feel restricted, even trapped.
What are you reading?
I am reading a book called "The Other Wes Moore: One Name Two Fates" for my English class. It is about two boys from Baltimore who had the same name but ended up in dramatically different circumstances, that book is nonfiction. I started a new journey into the Bible. On my own I have been reading a book called "All The Bright Places." It's a really good book but it’s one that is kind of predictable in the boy-meets-girl sense. I have just started a book called "The Betrothed" by Kiera Cass, she is my favorite author. I am also diving back into the Narnia books.
What are you listening to?
I stopped listening to my favorite podcasts, they are mostly about coronavirus now, and I couldn’t deal with it. Usually when I hear an issue that bothers me, there’s something I can do about it, through activism, or debate. But with the virus, I can’t stop that. There is nothing I can do to prevent my grandmother from getting it or to protect people in nursing homes. I’ve been listening to a lot of my favorite music: Billy Idol, Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Journey, The Knack as well as some Johnny Cash.
What are you watching on TV?
Where TV is concerned I have consumed myself with 'M*A*S*H*,' 'Law and Order: SVU' and 'The Fosters' with my mom.
What did you cook for dinner last night?
Well actually, mom cooked us some pesto noodles with sausage and sourdough bread from Panera on the side.
What have you discovered that’s new to you?
I re-established my love for hiking. I’m trying to bond with my brother and my father more and so I’ve been watching their movies.
How has this pandemic changed your life?
This pandemic broke me down and built me back up. I don’t love online schooling but I do like being home with my family and my dog. I was prevented from being issued a driver’s license; I was most excited for that to happen on my 16th birthday but it didn’t. I cannot attend church, I cannot go to the pool. I can’t leave the house to get food or get more paint without my family. That goes back to the whole feeling trapped in my house problem.
How has it changed your priorities in life?
My priorities have gotten rearranged, I can’t find a reason not to open my Bible, I have started doing more reading, I really miss my swim team and I am less focused on my problems because they were largely connected to my school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.